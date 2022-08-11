Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,521,000. Bailey Value Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $202.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,905 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

