Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,687 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 711,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,881,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $2,084,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $242.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock valued at $391,613,819. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

