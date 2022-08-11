Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $1,481,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DRE opened at $63.49 on Thursday. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.91.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

