Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 5,631 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $3,530,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of PKI stock opened at $158.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.71.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.13.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.