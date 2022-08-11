Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 108 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $532.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.02 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 288,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,055,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,055,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,534. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.