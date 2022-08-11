Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $450,000 Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 35.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PerkinElmer Trading Up 4.5 %

Several analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.13.

PKI opened at $158.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

See Also

