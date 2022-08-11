General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 113,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 70,775 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $230.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.71.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

