Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 218 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 218 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in NVR by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,299,000 after purchasing an additional 74,601 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,300,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,663,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,431,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,577.50.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,393.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4,232.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4,524.11. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $82.45 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

