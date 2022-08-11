Duality Advisers LP Sells 16,420 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,014 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 16,420 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in NetApp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NetApp by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

NetApp Trading Up 3.1 %

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares in the company, valued at $10,780,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares in the company, valued at $10,780,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,889,651. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTAP opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.