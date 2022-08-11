Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Ulta Beauty worth $89,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $381.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $394.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.85. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

