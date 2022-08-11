Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 138,476 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 138,476 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,309.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 542,242 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 62,199 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 95,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,578,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Regions Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

