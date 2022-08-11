VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $199.85 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.66 and a 200-day moving average of $193.95.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The business had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

