Swiss National Bank Has $80.39 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 968,592 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of NetApp worth $80,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in NetApp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.91. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,651 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

