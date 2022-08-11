Swiss National Bank Buys 286,200 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,334,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Healthpeak Properties worth $80,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

