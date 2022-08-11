Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.83 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $65.93 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

