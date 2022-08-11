Swiss National Bank Acquires 701,800 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,665,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 701,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $94,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

HPE opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Stories

