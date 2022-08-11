Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,535,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 522.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 116,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,416,000 after purchasing an additional 97,392 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $319.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.92. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.61.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

