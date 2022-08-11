Swiss National Bank Acquires 31,000 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Molina Healthcare worth $84,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 25.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 580,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,347 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.00.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,924,138 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MOH opened at $329.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.75 and a 1-year high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.