V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of V.F. worth $82,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $81.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,630. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of V.F. to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.06.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

