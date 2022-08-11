Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 4,268 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Marriott International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Marriott International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.15.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $161.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.87. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

