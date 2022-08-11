Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,318 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day moving average of $138.34. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.08.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

