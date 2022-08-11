Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 123 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

TDY opened at $395.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $384.14 and a 200 day moving average of $416.05. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $344.66 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.61 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

