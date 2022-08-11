Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,514 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bill.com were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $820,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 12.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 762.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,443,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 61.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,738,000 after purchasing an additional 48,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Price Performance
BILL stock opened at $162.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.17. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Bill.com
In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,003,423.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,811.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,003,423.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,811.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,478 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,836. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
Featured Articles
