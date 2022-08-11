Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,514 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bill.com were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $820,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 12.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 762.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,443,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 61.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,738,000 after purchasing an additional 48,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Price Performance

BILL stock opened at $162.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.17. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.05.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,003,423.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,811.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,003,423.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,811.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,478 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,836. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.