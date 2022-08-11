Barclays Increases GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $13.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GDRX. SVB Leerink lowered GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in GoodRx by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in GoodRx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in GoodRx by 50.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in GoodRx by 275.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

