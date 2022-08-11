Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 15,541 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,541 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

