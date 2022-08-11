CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,341 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of CI Financial worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in CI Financial by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in CI Financial by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 150.6% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CIXX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CI Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

CI Financial Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of CIXX opened at $11.41 on Thursday. CI Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1391 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.93%.

About CI Financial

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

