Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FirstService worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in FirstService by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,447,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,021,000 after acquiring an additional 298,130 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FirstService by 1,988.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,379,000 after acquiring an additional 127,837 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in FirstService by 115.3% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 142,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,627,000 after acquiring an additional 76,384 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,541,000 after buying an additional 66,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,710,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService stock opened at $134.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 1.00. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $112.64 and a 1-year high of $202.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSV shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

