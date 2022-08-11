Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,681 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Main Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 250,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.61. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

