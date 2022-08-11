Swiss National Bank Purchases 63,300 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $78,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $193,556,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,981,000 after purchasing an additional 283,501 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 444,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,206,000 after purchasing an additional 117,629 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 113,033 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 147,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,039,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $170.52 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

