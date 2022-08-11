Swiss National Bank Buys 111,400 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of CF Industries worth $95,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,069,000 after purchasing an additional 387,547 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,707,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,439,000 after purchasing an additional 77,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $189,152,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $154,078,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF Industries Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Consumer Edge cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.84.

Shares of CF opened at $102.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

