Swiss National Bank Purchases 117,600 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 933,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 117,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $98,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,279,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,784 shares of company stock worth $7,350,633 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $60.76 and a 1-year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HZNP. SVB Leerink cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

