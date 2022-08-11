Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 138,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Ameren worth $104,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 933.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 786,490 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,699,000 after purchasing an additional 662,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,835,000 after purchasing an additional 483,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,590,000 after purchasing an additional 482,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $93.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.16. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AEE shares. UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

