Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,187 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 64.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $74.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.89. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 353.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

