Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Stryker were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $219.20 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.