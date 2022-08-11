Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,095 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of NortonLifeLock worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLOK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.