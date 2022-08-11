Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 416,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 31,386 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 636,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after acquiring an additional 33,571 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

