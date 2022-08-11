Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 1,282 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Catalent were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Catalent by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 365.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,879,000 after buying an additional 49,891 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $112.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.68 and a 200-day moving average of $103.19. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,462 shares of company stock valued at $476,951 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

