Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.03 Million Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFG. Raymond James raised their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of NFG opened at $70.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $75.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

