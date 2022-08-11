Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 923 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of K. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $20,487,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 851.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 114,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 102,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Kellogg by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $9,780,558.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,608,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,177,951.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 730,765 shares of company stock worth $51,187,165. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

K stock opened at $75.51 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $76.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

