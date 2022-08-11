Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $553,000 Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Generac were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,530,000 after buying an additional 66,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,807,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,842,000 after buying an additional 158,591 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,894,000 after buying an additional 135,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GNRC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.86.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $259.64 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.94 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

