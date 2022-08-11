Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Waters were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,261,515,000 after buying an additional 331,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Waters by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,285,000 after buying an additional 70,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,993,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,093,000 after buying an additional 129,837 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,930,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT stock opened at $330.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

