The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $2,461,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.67.

COO opened at $332.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.01 and a 52 week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

