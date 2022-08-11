Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 2,979 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

NYSE KEY opened at $18.87 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $27.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

