Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $645,000 Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Fortive were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

FTV stock opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.44.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

