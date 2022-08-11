TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,387,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in TransDigm Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.62.

NYSE TDG opened at $666.06 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $500.08 and a fifty-two week high of $686.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $571.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.99.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 28,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

