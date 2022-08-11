Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 138,476 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 28.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,309.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 542,242 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 62,199 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 95,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,578,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

