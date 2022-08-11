Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 242,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,904,000 after acquiring an additional 224,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,825,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,858,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,012,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESS opened at $291.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.62 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.11.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.41.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

