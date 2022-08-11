Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 19,577 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,577 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hess were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Hess by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 581,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,052,000 after buying an additional 270,119 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hess by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $107.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $131.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.47.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Hess’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

