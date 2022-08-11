Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,818 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Packaging Co. of America worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after purchasing an additional 514,803 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after purchasing an additional 469,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,996,000 after buying an additional 370,435 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 856,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,250,000 after purchasing an additional 273,556 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,934,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,331,000 after purchasing an additional 155,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $141.18 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.99 and a 200-day moving average of $149.43.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

