DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,836 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $10,439,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $75.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of -167.53 and a beta of 1.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.86 and a twelve month high of $314.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

